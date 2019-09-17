The United Left Panel, comprising the All India Students’ Association, Democratic Students’ Federation, Students’ Federation of India and the All India Students’ Federation, won all the four posts in the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union elections on Tuesday.

Aishe Ghosh, the group’s candidate for the president’s post, got 2,313 votes and defeated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad’s Manish Jangid. An SFI candidate was elected to the president’s post after 13 years. The ABVP candidate won 1,128 votes.

The vice president’s seat was won by Saket Moon, who secured 3,365 votes, defeating ABVP’s Shruti Agnihotri by a margin of 2,030 votes. Satish Chandra Yadav was elected the general secretary of the students’ union after he bagged 2,518 votes to defeat Sabareesh PA, who received 1,355 votes.

While the joint secretary’s post went to Md Danish who contested against Sumanta Kumar Sahu.

The elections were held on September 7 and nearly 68% voter turnout of the 8,500 registered students was recorded.

The results were announced following a Delhi High Court order. “The Jawaharlal Nehru University is permitted to notify the result in accordance with the recommendations of the Lyngdoh Committee,” said Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva, according to Hindustan Times.

The results were supposed to be declared on September 8, but were put on hold by the High Court after petitions from two students alleging that their nominations for electing the councillor in the students’ union were rejected illegally.

The court had also instructed JNU Standing Counsel Monik Arora and lawyer Harsh Ahuja that after the results were declared, they would have to be presented before the varsity. A notification in this regard had to be issued by JNU, accepting the result after which the newly elected student body could take charge, The Indian Express reported.

