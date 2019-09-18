Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday announced that the Cabinet had approved the ban on e-cigarettes, ANI reported. “It means the production, manufacturing, import and export, transport, sale, distribution, storage and advertising related to e-cigarettes are banned,” she added.

The government will immediately pass an ordinance, and the matter will be taken up in the next Parliament session, the minister said. “E-cigarettes were meant to be a way of weaning away from smoking cigarettes,” Sitharaman added. “Data from the US show many high school and middle-school students are taking to e-cigarettes. In India, e-cigarettes are being seen as a cool style statement.”

Sitharaman talked of studies in other countries that showed the long-term impact on the health of people who use e-cigarettes.

More details to follow.

