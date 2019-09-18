Parliamentarians of the Europe Union on Tuesday accused Pakistan of allowing militants to operate in its territory with one saying that “terrorists didn’t land from the moon” but from India’s neighbouring country, PTI reported. The political leaders made the comments as part of a special debate of the plenary session of the European Union Parliament on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

“India is the greatest democracy of the world,” Ryszard Czarnecki said. “We need to look at terrorist acts that took place in India, Jammu and Kashmir. We should support India.”

Another parliamentarian, Fulvio Martusciello, said that Pakistan had threatened to make use of its nuclear weapon, which concerned the Union. “Pakistan is where terrorists have been able to plan bloody terrorist attacks in Europe,” he said. The politician also accused Islamabad of violating human rights.

While Czarnecki is a member of the European Conservatives and Reformists Group in Poland, Martusciello is a leader of the Group of European People’s Party (Christian Democrats) in Italy.

Neena Gill, Labour Member of European Union Parliament, said Pakistan often “talks the talk but does not walk the walk when it comes to human rights”, according to India Today. She also said that the situation in Jammu and Kashmir would be resolved when state-sponsored terrorism, “global misinformation by Pakistan ends” and a line of communication is opened.

European Union Minister Tytti Tuppurainen, who opened the debate on behalf of European Commission Vice President Federica Mogherini said another escalation in the region could not be afforded. The minister appealed to India and Pakistan to come to a peaceful and political solution through communication that would respect the interests of Kashmiris, PTI reported.

“This is the only way to solve the longtime dispute to avoid instability and insecurity in the region,” she said.

Tensions between India and Pakistan have ratcheted up since New Delhi revoked Jammu and Kashmir’s special status under the Constitution on August 5. Pakistan, which has fought three wars with India for Kashmir since Independence, did not take the decision well. Pakistan responded by suspending trade with India, downgrading bilateral ties and sending back its envoy. It also approached several international bodies, including the United Nations.

