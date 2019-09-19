Mumbai: Schools, colleges shut as IMD issues red alert, predicts heavy rain
A red alert is in place in Mumbai, Pune and Satara districts for Thursday, and in Raigad district for Thursday as well as Friday.
The India Meteorological Department has forecast intermittent rain in Mumbai and its suburbs for the next two days, with the possibility of very heavy rain at some places. A red alert, or “take action” alert, is in place in Mumbai, Pune and Satara districts for Thursday, and in Raigad district for Thursday as well as Friday.
The government announced that all schools and junior colleges in Thane, Konkan and Mumbai regions would remain closed on Thursday. Education Minister Ashish Shelar asked district collectors in other parts of the state to decide based on local conditions.
Rain of more than 204 mm in 24 hours starting Thursday morning is predicted, PTI reported, quoting an IMD official. The Mumbai Police urged residents to plan their day ahead accordingly.
This is already Mumbai’s wettest September ever, according to the Hindustan Times. The weather department has said there is no sign of the southwest monsoon retreating in the next few days. It was supposed to begin retreating on September 1.
Woman killed in Chennai
Meanwhile, a woman was killed in Tamil Nadu’s capital Chennai as the city experienced its wettest day of the year, reported The Times of India. The woman, identified as 45-year-old Zareena Banu, was killed when a part of a wall of her home in Mannadi collapsed on Wednesday night. Waterlogging was reported in various parts of the city.
A weather station in the city’s Nungambakkam area recorded 108 mm of rainfall in 24 hours till 8.30 am, reported The Hindu. This is the most rainfall the city has received in a single day in September in the past decade. An upper air circulation off the South Andhra Pradesh coast caused the thundershowers.
