The India Meteorological Department has forecast intermittent rain in Mumbai and its suburbs for the next two days, with the possibility of very heavy rain at some places. A red alert, or “take action” alert, is in place in Mumbai, Pune and Satara districts for Thursday, and in Raigad district for Thursday as well as Friday.

The government announced that all schools and junior colleges in Thane, Konkan and Mumbai regions would remain closed on Thursday. Education Minister Ashish Shelar asked district collectors in other parts of the state to decide based on local conditions.

Rain of more than 204 mm in 24 hours starting Thursday morning is predicted, PTI reported, quoting an IMD official. The Mumbai Police urged residents to plan their day ahead accordingly.

This is already Mumbai’s wettest September ever, according to the Hindustan Times. The weather department has said there is no sign of the southwest monsoon retreating in the next few days. It was supposed to begin retreating on September 1.

In view of heavy rainfall forecasts. As a precautionary measure, holiday is declared for all schools & junior colleges in Mumbai, Thane, Konkan region for today 19 Sep 2019. District collectors in other parts of Maharashtra to decide, based on local conditions. #rain — ashish shelar (@ShelarAshish) September 18, 2019

Dear Mumbaikars,



Due to heavy rainfall forecast by IMD, the state government has declared a holiday for schools and junior colleges in Mumbai and other neighbouring districts. Please plan your day ahead accordingly.



Take care Mumbai! — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) September 18, 2019

Woman killed in Chennai

Meanwhile, a woman was killed in Tamil Nadu’s capital Chennai as the city experienced its wettest day of the year, reported The Times of India. The woman, identified as 45-year-old Zareena Banu, was killed when a part of a wall of her home in Mannadi collapsed on Wednesday night. Waterlogging was reported in various parts of the city.

A weather station in the city’s Nungambakkam area recorded 108 mm of rainfall in 24 hours till 8.30 am, reported The Hindu. This is the most rainfall the city has received in a single day in September in the past decade. An upper air circulation off the South Andhra Pradesh coast caused the thundershowers.

Also read: No sign of monsoon retreating, says Met department

Now, follow and debate the day’s most significant stories on Scroll Exchange.