Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath on Thursday claimed that his government has changed the perception of the state and pulled it out of an identity crisis in the last 30 months, PTI reported.

“On March 19, 2017, the Bharatiya Janata Party government was formed in the state after a 14-year-exile,” Adityanath told reporters in Lucknow. “In the past two-and-half years Uttar Pradesh was pulled out from a state of identity crisis as we converted challenges to opportunities. The biggest achievement of my team has been changing the perception of Uttar Pradesh and restoring its identity.”

Addressing a press conference, Adityanath said the BJP government has set records in implementation of central schemes such as the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Saubhagya Yojana, Kisan insurance, construction of toilets and provision of health insurance.

Adityanath also claimed that there has not been a single riot in the state in the last two-and-a-half years. He said that the law and order situation in the state has improved. “The dreaded criminals have either fled from the state or are in jail,” he asserted. “There has been a sharp decline in dacoity, rape, extortion, loot and clashes. As many as 41 new police stations have been opened in the state.”

The chief minister said the condition of farmers in the state was very bad before he came to power. “We devised a number of schemes for the farmers,” he asserted. “Crop loans up to Rs 1 lakh given to 86 lakh farmers in the state were waived and record purchase of crops was done.” Adityanath also claimed that all major festivals had been celebrated peacefully in the state.

The chief minister said that rape cases had declined by 36% during his tenure, NDTV reported. “Safety of women and girls is our priority,” Adityanath claimed. “Prosecution is being sped up in cases involving crimes against women. Speedy trial and chargesheets is our focus.”

Adityanath’s claims come at a time when the Unnao rape case and the subsequent car crash have made headlines across the country. A special investigation team is also looking into a woman’s allegations that former Union minister Chinmayanand had raped her. She also alleged that she had 35 videos of Chinmayanand and would commit suicide if he was not arrested immediately.

At Thursday’s event, Adityanath released a booklet called “Vikas Evam Sushashan Ke 30 Mah” (30 months of development and good governance).

