Union minister Babul Supriyo was allegedly heckled by students at Jadavpur University in Kolkata on Thursday, reported PTI. He was scheduled to address a seminar organised by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s student wing Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad.

The minister was reportedly stopped from entering the campus for nearly an hour-and-a-half by members of the Left-leaning Students Federation of India and Arts Faculty Students’ Union. The protestors also raised slogans of “Babul Supriyo Go Back” and waved black flags.

“I did not come here to do politics,” Supriyo said. “But I am saddened by the behaviour of some of the students of the university, the way they have heckled me. They pulled me by my hair and pushed me.” The minister also faced a second round of protests around 5 pm as he attempted to leave the university campus.

Hours after being holed up in the campus, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar attempted to leave the campus with Supriyo. However, protesting students at the university demonstrated before them.

Supriyo alleged that the demonstrating students were trying to “disturb peace” at the varsity and instigated the students and organisers “to create a stampede-like situation”. The Bharatiya Janata Party leader said the students tried to evoke a reaction out of him “by openly calling themselves naxals”, according to NDTV.

Jadavpur University Vice Chancellor Suranjan Das, who reached the spot to reason with the students, called the protests unfortunate. “I will send a report on the incident to the governor, who is also the chancellor of the university,” he said.

West Bengal Governor Dhankar asked Chief Secretary Malay De to take swift action in the matter. “Gherao of union minister Babul Supriyo is an adverse reflection on the law and force agency in the state,” he said. De assured the governor the city police chief was looking into the matter.

Now, follow and debate the day’s most significant stories on Scroll Exchange.