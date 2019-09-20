At least one person was killed and eight were injured in two incidents of shooting in Washintgton, DC, late on Thursday, The Washington Post reported. It is not yet clear if the two shootings are related. One of the incidents occurred about 3.5 km from the White House.

The first incident reported took place at about 10.06 pm (7.36 am Indian time on Friday) in the 1300 block of Columbia Road in the northwestern part of the District of Columbia. Some of those injured have critical injuries, the police said. Law enforcement agencies said they were searching for two “males armed with AK style rifle” in a light-coloured Nissan sedan.

The second shooting was reported around 10.30 pm (8 am) in the 1400 block of Rhode Island NE. Three people were shot, including one man who was unconscious and not breathing, police officer Sean Hickman told The Post. The two others, a man and a woman, were conscious and breathing, the police said.

Alert: Shooting in the 1300 block of Columbia Rd NW. Lookout is for a light colored Nissan sedan unknown tag# occupied by (2) males armed with AK style rifle, last seen in the rear of the listed location. pic.twitter.com/PY0l05TS7B — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) September 20, 2019

A message about the event this evening on the 1300 block of Columbia Road. pic.twitter.com/fGeuZNSsqV — Brianne K. Nadeau (@BrianneKNadeau) September 20, 2019

