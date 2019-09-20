Indian share markets on Friday surged sharply after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a reduction in corporate tax rates for domestic companies in a bid to boost economic growth. Both the BSE Sensex and National Stock Exchange Nifty 50 rose as much as 5% each within an hour.

At 11.55 am, the Sensex was 1,848.07 points higher at 37,941.54, while the Nifty 50 was up 532.30 points at 11,067.75.

All stocks on the Sensex gained, led by Maruti Suzuki, HDFC Bank, Larsen & Toubro, State Bank of India and Mahindra & Mahindra. On the Nifty 50, Zee Entertainment was the only stock that was down, while the top gainers were Eicher Motors, UltraTech Cement, Maruti Suzuki, Indiabulls Housing Finance and HDFC Bank.

Sitharaman said that because of the new stimulus measures, the government would forgo a revenue of Rs 1.45 lakh crore per year. The Goods and Services Tax Council is set to meet in Goa later in the day.

