Thousands of students and climate activists on Friday took to the streets of Australia and other Asia-Pacific countries for a global general strike, CNN reported. The protestors urged the world leaders who will arrive in New York for a United Nations Climate Action Summit next week to take urgent measures to stop an environmental catastrophe.

The protests were inspired by the 16-year-old Swedish activist Greta Thunberg. She will lead the rally at the United Nations headquarters in New York City.

In a tweet, the activist, who has been nominated for a Nobel prize for her climate activism, pointed at the “huge crowd” in Sydney. “Incredible pictures as Australia’s gathering for the climate strike,” Thunberg said. “This is the huge crowd building up in Sydney. Australia is setting the standard! Its bedtime in New York...so please share as many pictures as you can as the strikes move across Asia to Europe and Africa,” she added.

The protests were also for the first time organised in India. Around 25 school children handed out flyers at bus stations and held placards that said “Save Our Planet, Save Our World” in Kolkata. “This is the only planet we have,” one of the protesting children told Reuters. “We wanted to stand for it before we went to school for the day.”

Incredible pictures as Australia’s gathering for the #climatestrike

This is the huge crowd building up in Sydney.

Australia is setting the standard!

Its bedtime in New York...so please share as many pictures as you can as the strikes move across Asia to Europe and Africa! pic.twitter.com/7eAPUQPq5C — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) September 20, 2019

Alexandria Villaseñor, co-founder of the United States Youth Climate Strike movement said more than 1,000 strikes are planned across the United States and some 5,200 globally in about 156 countries, Reuters reported.

Organisers said the protests are likely to have significant impact since this will be the first time adults are joining student strikes on a large scale.

The placards carried by students read: “We didn’t light it, but we’re trying to fight it” and “The oceans are rising and so are we”.

“World leaders from everywhere are telling us that students need to be at school doing work,” a Sydney high school student told Reuters. “I’d like to see them at their parliaments doing their jobs for once.”

Villaseñor said protestors want an immediate end to the expansion of fossil fuel infrastructure and that major producers of carbon emissions be held accountable.

“We are expecting world leaders to take bold climate action to give us the stable climate system that is our right as young people,” she said.

Around 60 countries and a range of business leaders are expected to make pledges to take action on climate change during the summit called by United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Here are some images from the protests:

The largest street protest in Hobart since the FRANKLIN River - 22,000 people demanding Climate Action Now #politas #ClimateStrike pic.twitter.com/xqjSlwN7Ci — Rosalie Woodruff 🌿 (@rosaliewoodruff) September 20, 2019

You look BEAUTIFUL Australia!



100,000 in Sydney

100,000 in Melbourne

Record breaking crowds in Perth, Adelaide, Hobart and all around the country



The Global #ClimateStrike has gotten off to a historic start 💚 pic.twitter.com/NS4bHYnZBo — Dr. Lucky is on #ClimateStrike ⚫️ (@luckytran) September 20, 2019

#climatestrike just starting to build in #Melbourne, I'm sure we will see this build and build over the next hour. pic.twitter.com/lcjACJKRke — Stephen Torsi (@STorsi) September 20, 2019

Asia-Pacific students kick off global climate strike with message for government: Do your job https://t.co/kUf54F7GgM by @ThatHansLee @patpichatan pic.twitter.com/G6zQSRnna3 — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) September 20, 2019

