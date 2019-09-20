The Bharatiya Janata Party’s district president in Delhi’s Mehrauli, Azad Singh, was removed from his post on Friday after a video in which he is seen slapping his wife started doing the rounds on social media, ANI reported.

Singh’s wife Sarita Chaudhary, who is a former mayor of South Delhi, was reportedly assaulted on Thursday outside the BJP headquarters after a poll-preparedness meeting with Union minister Prakash Javadekar. Delhi is scheduled to go to the polls early next year.

“There can be no compromise with the dignity of a woman,” said the saffron party’s Delhi chief Manoj Tiwari. “We have formed a probe committee and the person has been removed from district president post.” No police case has been registered yet.

The incident was the result of marital discord and Singh has filed for a divorce, unidentified party leaders told PTI. “She first abused me and attacked me so I pushed her in self-defence,” Singh was quoted as saying. A police official said “appropriate action will be taken” if a complaint is filed.

Meanwhile, Vikas Tanwar was appointed the working president of the district unit.

Now, follow and debate the day’s most significant stories on Scroll Exchange.