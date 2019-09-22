The Andhra Pradesh Police on Saturday arrested a senior official of a Machilipatnam-based nursing college for women for allegedly seeking sexual favours from a student, PTI reported. The 22-year-old woman filed a complaint against the secretary of Grace Nursing College for Women on Friday.

Additional Superintendent of Police M Sattibabu said the accused S Ramesh allegedly tried to sexually assault the woman in his chamber after she turned down his request for the sexual favours in July. After the incident, the woman had left the college hostel.

Sattibabu said the accused has been arrested under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, including those related to outraging the modesty of a woman, sexual harassment and criminal intimidation. He was also booked under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Andhra Pradesh Women Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma on Saturday inspected the nursing college and met the students to talk about the incident.

