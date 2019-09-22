8.12 pm: Kirtan singers of the Guru Nanak Society of Greater Cincinnati perform as event begins.

7.53 pm: Texas Senator John Cornyn arrives at NRG stadium.

7.08 pm: The event is set to begin in a few hours. You can watch it live on the ‘Howdy, Modi!’ YouTube channel here.

7.05 pm: US President Donald Trump gets onto plane for Houston, where he will attend the Howdy Modi rally, ANI reports.

7.02 pm: India’s largest liquified natural gas importer Petronet will invest $2.5 billion for around 20% equity stake in United States energy company Tellurian Inc’s Driftwood project. They will negotiate buying five million tonnes of gas per year.

7 pm: Modi meets a 17-member Kashmiri Pandit delegation from the Global Kashmiri Pandit Diaspora in the United States city of Houston, Texas ahead of his “Howdy Modi” rally, NDTV reports. The delegation “unequivocally supported the steps being taken for the progress of India and empowerment of every Indian”, the Prime Minister’s Office tweets.

