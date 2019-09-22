Saudi Arabia on Sunday assured that it was committed to meet India’s energy security needs, and said it would work alongside other oil producers to maintain market stability. Saudi Arabian Ambassador Saud bin Mohammed Al Sati in an exclusive interview to PTI said his country will ask the United Nations and other international experts to assess the ground situation and to look into the attacks on two of the country’s oil facilities.

The ambassador said his country had the capability and determination to defend itself and to forcefully respond to such attacks. Al Sati also said that Saudi Arabia appreciated India’s support to Riyadh after the attacks, which he claimed were “against the international community as a whole” and was an attempt to disrupt the international economy.

“As the investigations are ongoing, the Kingdom will invite UN and international experts to view the situation on ground and to participate in the investigations,” Al Sati said. He added that those behind the incident should be held accountable.

The ambassador also said the country will cover any shortage that may arise due to the disrupted oil supply. Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries is a bloc of 14 nations that produce oil.

“India condemned the attacks on our oil facilities and reiterated its resolve to oppose terrorism in all its forms and manifestations,” Al Sati added. “As a friend and strategic partner, we appreciate India’s support and solidarity.” Initial inquiry revealed that the weapons used in the attack were Iranian, but the investigation was going on to figure out the source of the attack, the ambassador said. Yemen’s Houthi rebels took responsibility for the attacks.

Al Sati said that his country condemned the “egregious crime” that threatened global peace and security and asserted that the main target of the oil attack is similar to earlier attacks on Saudi Aramco’s oil stations. “The Kingdom calls upon the international community to assume its responsibility in condemning those that stand behind this act, and to take a firm and clear position against this reckless behaviour that threatens the global economy,” the ambassador said.

Around 5.7 million barrels of crude supplies, part of which was offset with stockpiles, were interrupted by the fires. The country is responsible for more than 10% of global crude oil and the loss of about 5.7 million barrels a day would be equal to 5% of the international supply.

