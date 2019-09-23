Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said there was potential for the idea of having a single card for all utilities such as Aadhaar, passport, driving licence and bank accounts, PTI reported.

Shah pitched the concept in an address to census workers at the foundation stone laying ceremony for the construction of a new building of the Registrar General of India in New Delhi. The Census 2021 data will cost Rs 12,000 crore, the highest amount ever, he said.

Shah said the census was the foundation of helping development reach the last person in the country. He said the decennial exercise helped the government bring schemes to raise awareness about the girl child in states with a poor sex ratio. The upcoming census will be conducted using a mobile application, and digital data can be used for many kinds of analysis, Shah said.

The new office of the Registrar General of India will be a green building, Shah said.

