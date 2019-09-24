Police have arrested 13 persons in connection with clashes between supporters of two Youth Congress activists in Ullal town of Karnataka on Sunday, The Hindu reported.

Suhail Kandak, the state general secretary of the outfit, allegedly shot at one of the supporters of another activist, Salman, on Sunday night. Salman’s supporters allegedly assaulted Kandak and his group. Six persons were arrested for the shooting, and seven for the assault, Police Commissioner PS Harsha told reporters on Monday.

Kandak, his driver Basheer, and six others went looking for Salman on Sunday night after Salman allegedly called up a person from Kandak’s faction in anger over a WhatsApp promotion campaign, PTI reported. After a heated exchange of words, Salman and his supporters assaulted Kandak and his men, following which Kandak opened six rounds of fire from his pistol, Harsha said. One bullet hit a person from Salman’s group in his right leg and he was taken to a hospital. Kandak and Basheer were also injured and were in hospital.

Police have found two live bullets fired from Kandak’s pistol and are investigating the matter.

