Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Sitaram Yechury on Tuesday criticised the Centre for increasing fuel prices despite getting the benefit of low global oil rates for the past five years.

“This [Bharatiya Janata Party] government has had the benefit of low international oil prices since 2014, yet taxes on petrol and diesel were unprecedented and raised,” the politician tweeted. “Relief to rich corporates now has cost [the] government Rs 1.45 lakh crore: It is making it up by taxing the common Indian.”

Petrol prices rose by Rs 1.59 a litre and diesel by Rs 1.31 in the last week – the highest since daily price revision was introduced in 2017. On Sunday, the rates were further increased by 27 paise to Rs 73.62 per litre in Delhi, diesel rates rose by 18 paise to Rs 73.62 per litre, the sixth consecutive daily increase.

The rise in fuel rates were attributed to the attacks that took place last week in the oil facilities in Abqaiq and Khurais in Saudi Arabia, which is responsible for more than 10% of global crude oil. The country lost about 5.7 million barrels in the attack, which would be equal to 5% of the international supply.

Meanwhile, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited has already tendered for liquefied petroleum gas import in October, a preventive measure to ensure no disruptions in the oil supply.

In June, the Congress had criticised the Narendra Modi-led government over increasing fuel prices, saying that the Bharatiya Janata Party was back to swindling people.

Tax on rich corporates reduced, while petrol and diesel prices are hiked continuously! Increasing the common Indian’s misery is the only way this govt can raise revenues? pic.twitter.com/pk6tdDA2PS — Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) September 24, 2019

