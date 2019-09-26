Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne on Wednesday said that fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi “will be extradited back to India” once he exhausts all his appeals, reported ANI. Choksi is accused of defrauding the Punjab National Bank of more than Rs 13,000 crore along with his nephew Nirav Modi. He had fled to Antigua and Barbuda in January 2018, a few weeks before the scam came to light.

“I can assure you that he will be ultimately deported after exhausting all his appeals,” Browne told ANI in New York. “He will be extradited back to India to face whatever charges against him. It is just a matter of time.” Like many tax havens in the Caribbean, Antigua does not have an extradition treaty with India, reported NDTV.

Browne said the matter was before the judiciary. “He [Choksi] has several appeals, and until he exhausts his appeals there is nothing we can do,” he told DD News.

Browne called Choksi a crook who added no value to the country. “They [Indian officials] can come and if they wish to interview Choksi based on his willingness to participate, it has nothing to do with my government,” he added.

Browne had made a similar statement in June. He had then said that his government will have to allow for due process.

Browne, however, said that his government had granted him citizenship based on information from India. “The Indian officials have to take the responsibility for that situation,” the prime minister added.

In January, Choksi had surrendered his Indian citizenship and passport to authorities in Antigua and Barbuda. This came five months after he claimed to have “lawfully applied” to become a citizen of the Caribbean nation to expand his business interests.

