The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday said that it needed to investigate businessman Robert Vadra in custody in connection with a money laundering case, PTI reported. The agency’s investigation is related to allegations that Vadra, who is Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s brother-in-law, used laundered money to buy real estate in the United Kingdom. The agency alleged that the “money chain” was linked to him directly.

The agency on Thursday told the Delhi High Court that Vadra was being uncooperative in the inquiry. However, Vadra’s counsel said that the businessman had cooperated by appearing for summons. The lawyer said his client had answered questions posed to him and added that “not confessing” to the charges did not mean he was being uncooperative in the investigation.

The High Court, which was hearing the agency’s petition challenging anticipatory bail given to Vadra by a trial court on September 13, listed the case for final arguments on November 5.

The Enforcement Directorate had on September 12 opposed Vadra’s plea and told the trial court that he may hamper the investigation if allowed to travel. It also claimed that the businessman would attempt to meet the co-accused in the case and also attempt to influence witnesses.

Vadra has appeared before the Enforcement Directorate in Delhi several times for questioning in February. The investigating agency has alleged that the property, worth £1.9 million (Rs 17.5 crore), was bought using profits from “criminal acts” and that the money was reportedly channelled through the United Arab Emirates. The investigation is being conducted under the provisions of the Black Money Act.

