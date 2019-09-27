Prohibitory orders were imposed in areas of South Mumbai on Friday, hours before Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar’s visit to the Enforcement Directorate office. Pawar is expected to reach the agency’s office by 2 pm for questioning in the Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank scam.

The former Union minister and his nephew Ajit Pawar were booked on Tuesday in a money laundering case in connection with the Rs 25,000-crore bank scam. The ED’s move came just a month before Assembly elections in the state.

The Mumbai Police have imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure that prohibits the assembly of more than four people at one place. Large gatherings have been banned in Ballard Estate, where the offices of both the ED and the NCP are located, reported NDTV. Security at the agency’s office has been increased, and the area has been cordoned off. Prohibitory orders are also in place in Colaba, Cuffe Parade, Marine Drive, Azad Maidan, Dongri, JJ Marg and MRA Marg.

The police are anticipating protests although Pawar has requested party workers to maintain peace. “I appeal to all my NCP cadre and supporters not to gather near the ED office premises,” Pawar tweeted. “Keeping our tradition to honour the constitution and respect for institutions, I request your co-operation to the police and other government agencies,” he added.

Five workers of the NCP’s youth wing were detained on Wednesday while protesting outside the Enforcement Directorate’s office in Mumbai. The protestors, led by NCP youth wing’s state unit chief Mehboob Shaikh, shouted slogans against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party. Shaikh claimed that the police charged the demonstrators with batons. “They [NCP workers] have been asked to gather at the party office [on Friday] and not at ED office,” an unidentified party functionary told Hindustan Times.

On Wednesday, Pawar had said that he had no problem with going to jail. “I will be pleased as I have never had this experience,” he had said. “If someone plans to send me to jail, I welcome it.” The NCP chief said he was “ready for any hospitality from directorate”, and added that he would provide investigators all the information he had about the case.

The Pawars are among a group of people accused of causing the Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank to lose Rs 25,000 crore between 2007 and 2011. The Enforcement Directorate reported irregularities in the loans given to cooperative sugar factories by bank officials with alleged links to the owners of the factories. Funds were reportedly provided even though the factories had weak financials and negative net worth. Collaterals were allegedly not considered in several cases, and additional facilities were granted without any justification.

Now, follow and debate the day’s most significant stories on Scroll Exchange.