The Congress looked set for a comfortable victory in the Dantewada Assembly bye-elections in Chhattisgarh, with its candidate Devti Karma leading the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Ojaswi Mandavi by more than 10,000 votes, The Indian Express reported. The BJP has conceded defeat in the race, the newspaper added.

The bye-election was necessitated after BJP MLA Bhima Mandavi, Ojaswi Mandavi’s husband, was killed in a Maoist attack earlier this year. Devti Karma is the wife of murdered Congress leader Mahendra Karma. With this victory, Congress will now hold all 12 seats from Bastar. The party’s tally in the 90-member strong Assembly will increase from 68 to 69.

Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh congratulated Devti Karma on her win. He alleged that the Congress used government machinery to secure the victory.

Meanwhile, in Uttar Pradesh’s Hamirpur Assembly constituency, the BJP’s Yuvraj Singh won by more than 17,000 votes. Samajwadi Party candidate Manoj Kumar Parjapati came second. The Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party did not form an alliance for this bye-poll.

The BJP also emerged successful in the bye-election in Tripura’s Badharghat seat. Its candidate Mimi Majumder emerged victorious with 20,471 votes while the nearest contestant and Communist Party of India (Marxist) candidate, Bulti Biswas, received 15,211 votes. The Congress finished third. The Badharghat bye-poll was necessitated by the death of sitting MLA Dilip Sarkar on April 1.

Earlier in the day, the Left Democratic Front secured a victory over the Congress in the Pala Assembly bye-poll in Kerala. The Left Democratic Front’s Mani C Kappan received 54,137 votes, defeating United Democratic Front candidate Jose Tom Pulikkunnel by 2,943 votes. The National Democratic Alliance candidate, N Hari, received only 18,044 votes to finish third.

Now, follow and debate the day’s most significant stories on Scroll Exchange.