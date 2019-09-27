Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said the government cannot rule out a “big incident” carried out by terrorists from the neighbouring country on India’s western coast, PTI reported. The government was completely committed to coastal and maritime security, he added.

Speaking in Kollam in Kerala, Singh said: “As a defence minister, I would like to assure that our country’s maritime security is absolutely strong and solidified.”

He said India would not let anyone bothering it “rest in peace”. “You know that after some days of Pulwama incident, our Air Force conducted airstrike at Balakot in Pakistan,” Singh pointed out. “We do not bother anyone, but if anyone bothers us, we will not let them rest in peace.”

Pakistan has been outraged ever since India decided to scrap the special status of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5. The neighbouring country stopped trade with India, downgraded diplomatic relations and wrote several letters to the United Nations. It has also attempted to raise the spectre of war on international fora. India has refused dialogue until Pakistan stops supporting terrorists.

We cannot rule out that terrorists from a neighbouring country may carry out an incident on our coastline which extends from Kutch to Kerala.



I would like to assure everyone that our maritime security is absolutely strong. We are committed to ensure foolproof coastal security. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) September 27, 2019

Now, follow and debate the day’s most significant stories on Scroll Exchange.