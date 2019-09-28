Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday that he was sure that the international community will take note of what is happening in Jammu and Kashmir. In an interview with CNN, Khan also said there was no question of meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after India revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistan had responded to India’s actions by cutting off trade, downgrading diplomatic ties and writing letters to the United Nations.

“What has happened in Kashmir is so alarming, and I realise that the world doesn’t fully understand the gravity of the situation,” Khan said on Friday. “The moment the curfew is lifted, there are 9,00,000 troops there. I fear there is going to be a massacre.”

“There is no question of me meeting Modi after what he has done in Kashmir,” Khan said. “This is a mindset that believes in only Hindu superiority.” Khan also said that Modi belonged to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. He said the RSS is an organisation that believes in Hindu supremacy and that the Hindus are an Aryan race. The Pakistan prime minister added that the organisation also hates Muslims. Khan said that it was the ideology of the RSS that killed Mahatma Gandhi.

Khan said there were 11 United Nations Security Council resolutions that speak of self-determination for Kashmir. The Pakistan prime minister claimed that the economic importance of India was the reason the world community had remained silent on the matter.

“[United States] President [Donald] Trump, the head of the most powerful country in the world, is best placed to do something about this,” Khan said. “Why doesn’t Modi want it? Because the moment this issue becomes internationalised, other countries come in and mediate, they will realise that the poor Kashmiris have been denied the right to self-determination.”

But he added: “I believe that the international community will move, because they will have to. This will become a flashpoint.”

Khan said that the Narendra Modi-led government was talking about terror camps being set up in Pakistan, because it wanted to divert attention from what is happening in Kashmir. “On the pretext of going after terrorists there would be more oppression of the people of Kashmir,” he said. “And they will divert the attention to Pakistan.”

Khan said that while Pakistan had shown goodwill by returning captured Indian pilot Abhinandan Varthaman, Modi’s entire election campaign was based on how Pakistan was afraid of him.

“In six years India has changed, and I fear it is going to change even more after this,” Khan said. “And that’s why I call it [the world’s response] appeasement. The world should take a stand. You do not, in this day and age, put eight million people in an open jail.”

Earlier on Friday, Khan, speaking at the United Nations General Assembly session, had asked the world to urge India to lift the curfew in Kashmir. Khan said that eight million Muslims who were “locked up” in the state were likely to be radicalised due to the actions of the Modi-led government. The Pakistan prime minister also implied a comparison between the Modi government and the Nazi Party regime in Germany in the 1930s.

India criticised Khan’s remarks at the UN, wondering whether the Pakistan prime minister could deny the presence of 130 UN-designated terrorists in his country. India also said Pakistan has reduced the size of it minority community from 23% in 1947 to 3% till date, and subjected Christians, Sikhs, Hindus, Shias, Pashtuns, Sindhis among others to draconian blasphemy laws, systemic persecution, blatant abuse and forced conversions.

