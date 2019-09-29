Over 70 people have died in the past one week in rain-related incidents after heavy downpour lashed parts of Uttar Pradesh, NDTV reported. The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for most districts in the eastern part of the state, which meant that authorities should be prepared to take action.

At least 35 of the deaths were reported on Saturday after the state recorded 18 times the normal rainfall the previous day, according to NDTV. Prayagraj received 102.2 mm of rain, and 84.2 mm of rain was recorded in Varanasi – both higher than normal figures. The weather department also predicted “heavy rainfall at isolated places over east Uttar Pradesh” on Sunday.

Two deaths were reported each in Sitapur, Unnao, Firozabad, Gorakhpur, Banda and Balia districts of the state. One person each died in Saharanpur, Lakhimpur, Fatehpur, Prayagraj, Amethi, Chitrakoot, Bulandshahr, Deoria and Sultanpur districts, according to government data, India Today reported.

Chief Minister Adityanath on Friday asked district magistrates of the state to inspect areas hit by floods. He also ordered a compensation of Rs 4 lakh each for the families of the deceased.

“Immediate relief should be given to those affected and arrangements for treatment should also be made for those who have sustained injuries in incidents occurring due to heavy rainfall,” the chief minister said.

Bihar

In Bihar, severe rainfall in several parts since Friday has disrupted normal life with at least five deaths reported so far. The state government has also sounded a red alert due to the heavy rain, which the weather department predicted is likely to prevail in the next two days.

The weather department has predicted “heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls very likely at isolated places over Bihar” on Sunday. “Localised flooding of roads, water logging in low-lying areas and closure of underpasses,” the bulletin said.

A boy was electrocuted to death in Patna’s Langar Toli area, while four people died in separate incidents in Gaya district after three kucha houses caved in.

District officials have asked schools in Patna to remain shut till Tuesday. The heavy downpour has disrupted rail, traffic and healthcare facilities with cancellation of at least 13 trains, according to NDTV.

Patna District Magistrate Kumar Ravi said that localities such as Rajendra Nagar and Sri Krishna Puri were the worst-affected. Rescue teams have been sent out in a few districts of the state where flood-like situations were reported. The National Disaster Response Force said 18 of its teams were deployed in the state.

Patna meteorological centre on Saturday said that the southwest monsoon had spread vigorously over the state in the past 24 hours. Areas such as Jandhaha in Vaishali district and Rajauli in Nawada district recorded over 204 mm rainfall on Saturday, according to The Times of India.

“Trucks and buses have been arranged for rescuing people from low-lying urban areas,” tweeted Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Saturday evening. He also said that district authorities had been given necessary instructions through video conferencing.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also held a meeting via video conferencing with the district authorities of several parts of the state. He asked the officials to identify places where relief camps may be set up in case of floods and rise in water levels.

The state’s disaster management department announced on Friday that over 1 crore people in about 23 districts were affected due to the floods.

