The estranged wife of Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s elder son on Sunday alleged that she was evicted from the official residence of former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi, reported News18. Aishwarya Rai was allowed inside the house in Patna only after the police intervened.

Rai accused Rabri Devi and her sister-in-law Misa Bharti of torturing and harassing her. “Misa regularly misbehaved with me, harassed and tortured me,” Rai said as she addressed the media outside the 10, Circular Road, residence of Rabri Devi, where she was staying even after Tej Pratap Yadav filed a divorce petition six months ago. “Last night [Saturday] she again tortured me and threw me out of the house in the presence of Rabri Devi.”

Rai alleged that she was not provided food for the last three months and was also not allowed to enter the kitchen. She accused Misa Bharti of orchestrating the torture.

Rai also blamed her sister-in-law for her strained relations with Tej Pratap Yadav. “Misa didn’t want my relations with husband to improve,” she said, according to IANS.

Misa Bharti denied the allegations. “I’m unnecessarily being dragged into the entire controversy as I hardly live there,” she said, according to NDTV. “But it’s normal in every husband-wife dispute that the sister-in-law is dragged into it. You can see in the last few months I hardly went to Patna three-four times and that too to attend court case, so the allegations against me are far from the truth,” she told reporters.

The couple got married in May 2018. Rai said her father-in-law could have sorted out the dispute if he was around. Lalu Prasad Yadav is serving jail sentences in a number of fodder scam cases in Ranchi.