The Delhi High Court on Monday dismissed Congress leader P Chidambaram’s bail application in the INX Media case, reported ANI. Chidambaram has been lodged in Tihar Jail since September 5. A special Central Bureau of Investigation court in Delhi had on September 19 extended his judicial custody till October 3.

The High Court on Monday said he may influence witnesses in the case, reported NDTV.

During the earlier hearing on September 27, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta had told the High Court that there was a grave case to be made against Chidambaram. Mehta labelled the former finance minister a “flight risk”. Mehta had said Chidambaram’s character should not be a factor in deciding if he should be granted bail. “He is a flight risk and it would be hazardous if he gets bail,” the lawyer had added. “When the accused is so powerful, his mere presence would intimidate witnesses.”

The CBI had also submitted purported emails between INX Media and a company belonging to P Chidambaram’s son Karti Chidambaram, claiming that these emails would “prove offences committed”.

The CBI has alleged that there were irregularities in the foreign direct investment clearance granted to INX Media by the Foreign Investment Promotion Board in 2007. The Congress leader was the finance minister at the time.

The INX Media case is also being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate, which filed a money laundering case in May 2017 against Karti Chidambaram, INX Media, and Indrani and Peter Mukerjea. The former owners of INX Media reportedly told the investigating agencies that Chidambaram had asked them to meet his son and help him with his business.

Now, follow and debate the day’s most significant stories on Scroll Exchange.