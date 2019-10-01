The Supreme Court on Tuesday set aside a Bombay High Court order exonerating Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of charges of failing to provide details of two pending criminal cases against him in his 2014 Assembly election affidavit, PTI reported. The chief minister may have to face trial for allegedly suppressing the criminal cases against him.

The bench, headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, said the case against Fadnavis was made out under Section 125 of the Representation of People Act, according to Bar and Bench.