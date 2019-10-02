Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Tuesday approved a bill to establish a National Law University in the state, PTI reported, quoting an official spokesperson.

In 1995, a conference of law ministers in India had adopted a resolution to set up a law school in each state modelled on the National Law School of India University in Bengaluru with the aim of improving the quality of professional legal education. Various states have enacted laws to establish such universities since then.

The government spokesperson said the enactment of the Jammu and Kashmir National Law University Act would bring the state at par with other states where such universities have been established. The university will help disseminate knowledge about law and legal processes and promote legal awareness to achieve political, social and economic justice, he added.

Jammu and Kashmir is under President’s Rule at present, with the governor as the sole legislative authority. The state will be split into two Union territories later this month, one of them with an elected Assembly. Ever since the Centre revoked the state’s special status in August, the government has announced multiple measures to bring the state to the mainstream, such as the announcement of job vacancies, block-level elections and an investors’ summit.

