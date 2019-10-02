An outage hit social media platform Twitter and its associated platform TweetDeck on Wednesday morning. Users were unable to log in to TweetDeck, and were redirected to Twitter instead, Reuters reported.

TweetDeck is a dashboard management application that is often used by social media teams of content-based organisations to tweet from multiple accounts. It also provides an interface different from Twitter for using the website’s features.

“You might have had trouble Tweeting, getting notifications, or viewing DMs [direct messages],” Twitter said in a post. “We’re currently working on a fix, and should be back to normal soon.”

Outage.report, a website that tracks such incidents, said it had got 4,237 reports about Tweetdeck from over 80 countries, including the United States, Australia, Japan and India, as of 12.15 pm Indian time.

