Three railway stations in Rajasthan – Jaipur, Jodhpur and Durgapura – bagged top places in a railway cleanliness survey unveiled by Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday, PTI reported. The three stations won the top honours in a survey of 720 stations.

Among 109 suburban stations, the Andheri station in Mumbai, and Virar and Naigaon stations on its outskirts were adjudged the cleanest. North Western Railway was named the cleanest railway zones, followed by South East Central Railway and East Central Railway.

The Indian Railways has been conducting third-party audit and cleanliness ranking of 407 major stations in the country since 2016. This year, the survey was expanded to include 720 stations. Suburban railway stations were also included in the survey for the first time. The survey report also includes an evaluation of efforts to make the stations eco-friendly.

