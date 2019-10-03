Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar and United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discussed growing strategic bilateral ties, developments in Kashmir and global matters of concern in a meeting, PTI reported on Thursday. The two leaders met at the US Department of State on Monday. A readout of the meeting was issued only two days later.

“They also discussed plans to advance our complementary visions of a free and open Indo-Pacific region following the successful Quadrilateral Consultations on the margins of the UN General Assembly last week,” said the US foreign office.

Jaishankar was on a three-day visit to the United States. On Wednesday, he attended a meeting of the US-India Business Council, and analysed “the contemporary world and its security challenges” at the Heritage Foundation think-tank. He also met US Secretary of Defence Mark Esper, and attended an event honouring Mahatma Gandhi at the US Library of Congress. US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, members of the Congress, and senior officials from the Donald Trump administration were also present.

“Deeply appreciate the warm sentiments expressed Speaker Pelosi about India and our relationship with the US,” Jaishankar tweeted. “Especially value her recognition of the leadership of Narendra Modi, including on tackling climate change.”

Delighted to meet Secretary of Defence @EsperDoD. A productive exchange on the future direction of our cooperation. Looking forward to working with you. pic.twitter.com/U3pMG8NKct — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) October 2, 2019

A fitting tribute to #MahatmaGandhi at the Library of Congress. Attended by @SpeakerPelosi, Members of Congress, senior Administration figures and so many other eminent persons. Congratulate Amb @harshvshringla & @IndianEmbassyUS for the excellent programhttps://t.co/zpurw3Nbtf pic.twitter.com/PWwGtOdpYB — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) October 3, 2019

On Tuesday, the minister had said Pakistan’s plans regarding Jammu and Kashmir in the last 70 years would fall flat once development picked up pace in the Valley. Jaishankar made the remark after his address at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, DC. He claimed restrictions in the Valley were helping prevent the misuse of internet and social media, and loss of lives.

The external affairs minister also said the US would appreciate India’s rationale for purchasing a missile defence system from Russia despite the threat of sanctions from Washington. “India has made a decision on the S-400 and we have discussed that with the US government,” Jaishankar added. “I am reasonably convinced of the powers of my persuasion.”

Now, follow and debate the day’s most significant stories on Scroll Exchange.