Security was beefed up across Delhi on Thursday after intelligence inputs said Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists have entered the national Capital to carry out terror strikes during the upcoming festive season, PTI reported.

The deputy commissioners of police of all 15 police districts have been directed to increase security, particularly at railway and metro stations and malls. “We are on alert and taking all anti-terrorism measures,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Delhi) MS Randhawa told NDTV. “We are working on all inputs. There is nothing to worry.”

The special cell of Delhi Police is also searching several locations in the Capital, reported ANI. Guesthouses, hotels and paying guest accommodations are being checked. Tenants and employees who have recently moved to the city were being verified, according to the Hindustan Times.

Security agencies have received multiple inputs about possible terror strikes against the Centre’s Jammu and Kashmir move. The threat was also discussed at a meeting at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home on Thursday morning, reported NDTV.

Airports across North India have been placed on high alert, reported NDTV. The Indian Air Force has also stepped up its vigil in all its frontline bases. An “orange alert” has been sounded at important installations and security beefed up at IAF bases in Srinagar, Awantipora, Jammu, Pathankot and Hindon, reported India Today.

In September, the Indian Army had warned that Pakistan had stepped up attempts to push as many terrorists as possible into Jammu and Kashmir. The Army said they caught two Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists during one such attempt.

Jammu and Kashmir was put under prohibitory orders and an unprecedented communications blackout on August 4 as the government prepared to announce the revocation of the region’s autonomy. Prohibitory orders are being lifted gradually but the communications blockade remains in many parts. Some protests have been reported in the region after the decision.

