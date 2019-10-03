A look at the headlines right now:

Manmohan Singh accepts Punjab CM’s invitation to join first group of Kartarpur pilgrims: The Punjab CMO said that President Ram Nath Kovind and PM Narendra Modi will attend Guru Nanak’s 550th birth anniversary celebrations. Kashmir politicians will be released from detention ‘one by one’, says adviser to J&K governor: Detained political leaders in Jammu have reportedly been released.

At least four officers killed in knife attack at Paris police headquarters: Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo confirmed that multiple people were fatally wounded. P Chidambaram gets two more weeks of custody in INX Media case, to be allowed home food once a day: Chidambaram was produced in court on Thursday after his judicial custody ended. Two top HDIL officials arrested by Mumbai Police in PMC Bank case, say reports: The authorities also seized property worth Rs 3,500 crore in connection with alleged financial irregularities at the company. Former Kolkata police chief Rajeev Kumar appears before Alipore court, gets bail: The Calcutta High Court had on Tuesday granted anticipatory bail to Kumar on grounds that he would cooperate with the CBI.

Delhi on alert after intelligence input warns of terror strikes, say reports: All deputy commissioners of police have been directed to increase security particularly at railway and metro stations and malls. Toll rises to 73 in Bihar rains, IMD predicts rain for two more days: Bhagalpur, which has 12 confirmed deaths due to heavy rain, is reportedly the worst-hit district. US says ‘India is a protectionist country, but we’re negotiating a limited trade deal’: Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross said the United States does not believe India is eligible for the Generalised System of Preferences programme. European Union’s top court says member countries can ask Facebook to take down content: The top court’s order came after a former leader of Austria’s Green Party demanded that Facebook remove derogatory remarks about her from its platform.

