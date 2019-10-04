The Central Bureau of Investigation on Friday moved the Supreme Court to challenge the anticipatory bail granted to former Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar in the Saradha chit fund scam, PTI reported.

On October 1, the Calcutta High Court had provided anticipatory bail to Kumar on the grounds that he would cooperate with the Central Bureau of Investigation in its inquiry. Kumar surrendered at the Alipore court in Kolkata two days later and immediately got bail on the basis of two bonds for Rs 50,000 each.

The High Court had ruled that there was no need for “custodial interrogation” of Kumar in the case and also asked the investigating agency to give a 48-hour notice before summons. Kumar had failed to appear for questioning despite being issued multiple summons.

The Saradha company ran several ponzi schemes in West Bengal, allegedly defrauding lakhs of people. Thousands of crores of rupees were lost after the scheme collapsed in 2013. Its promoter Sudipta Sen was arrested the same year.

Kumar, who is now the additional director general in the state Crime Investigation Department, headed the Special Investigation Team set up by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to look into the scam. After the Supreme Court transferred the case to the CBI in 2014, the agency wanted to question him. However, he reportedly gave evasive replies during interrogation in Shillong in February.

