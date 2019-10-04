Authorities began felling trees in Mumbai’s Aarey forest on Friday evening, hours after getting a go-ahead from the Bombay High Court, The Times of India reported. The trees were to be cut to build a metro car shed.

Earlier in the day, the court had dismissed a batch of petitions challenging the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s decision to allow the cutting of 2,646 trees in Aarey forest, which lies in the northern part of the city. Last month, the government had told the court that the area cannot be given the status of a forest.

Some activists claimed on Twitter that the trees were being felled illegally as an order to do so needs to be uploaded by a government website 15 days in advance. However, the Mumbai metro authority tweeted a link to such an order, which is dated September 13.

Nearly 300 people gathered at the site to stop the authorities, Mumbai Mirror reported.

Folks govt has started chopping trees illegally at Aarey.They are supposed to wait for 15 days after notice is uploaded which ws done today. Plus they r nt supposed to cut after sun down. Activists are reaching Aarey and need support pls ask whoever you know to go across. pic.twitter.com/Sdt9zs6lwo — Vimlendu Jha (@vimlendu) October 4, 2019

Authorities have already started cutting trees in Aarey after the order passed by the BHC today. Citizens are reaching Aaarey forest to stop this. I request Mumbaikars to reach and resist this move right now. #SaveAareyForest #SaveAarey pic.twitter.com/Ng5Yfv61gu — Jignesh Mevani (@jigneshmevani80) October 4, 2019

Here is the link https://t.co/HqETULog81 to Tree Authority's order dt 13th Sept 2019 pertaining to Aarey Metro depot land. — MumbaiMetro3 (@MumbaiMetro3) October 4, 2019

There have been protests in the last few weeks against the civic body’s decision to cut the trees on 30 hectares of Aarey land to build the metro car depot. The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited, which implements the metro project, had promised to compensate by planting thrice as many saplings elsewhere, but protestors had demanded that the car shed be shifted to another site.

One of the pleas dismissed by High Court Chief Justice Pradeep Nandrajog and Justice Bharti Dangre challenged the August 29 resolution of the civic body’s Tree Authority to cut the trees. It was filed by environmentalist Zoru Bhathena. The second petition was filed by non-governmental organisation Vanashakti, which urged the court to declare more than 1,000 hectares of Aarey Colony an “ecologically sensitive zone” under the Indian Forest Act.

Last month, protestors had camped outside actor Amitabh Bachchan’s bungalow in the city’s Juhu locality after Bachchan tweeted in support of the metro project. The police even detained 22 students, who protested under the banner of Vidhyarthi Bharatiya Sanghatana. They carried posters calling for saving the Aarey forest.

