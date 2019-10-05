Pakistan’s Parliament has blocked a Bill moved by a Christian legislator seeking to amend the Constitution to allow non-Muslims to become prime minister and president, PTI reported on Friday.

Naveed Aamir Jeeva from the Pakistan Peoples Party sought to move a Bill on Wednesday to amend Articles 41 and 91 of the Constitution to allow non-Muslims to become prime minister and president of Pakistan.

It was opposed by Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad, who pointed out that Pakistan is an Islamic Republic. Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali, a member of right-wing Jamaat-e-Islami party, appreciated the minister’s comment.

