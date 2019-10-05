Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina held talks in New Delhi on Saturday, signed agreements and inaugurated bilateral projects.

“I am glad that I got an opportunity to inaugurate three more bilateral projects between India and Bangladesh today,” ANI quoted Modi as saying. “In one year, we have inaugurated total 12 joint projects.”

The three projects inaugurated on Saturday are related to LPG import, vocational training and social facility, the prime minister told reporters. “The objective of these three projects is to improve the lives of our citizens,” the prime minister said in his opening remarks. “This is the basis of the relations between our countries.”

The supply of LPG in bulk from Bangladesh will benefit the two countries. “This will push up exports in Bangladesh, and generate income and employment,” Modi said. “Transportation will reduce by 1500 km and result in financial benefits and will not be damaged.”

The two countries will also set up a skill development institute in Dhaka. “This will help develop skilled manpower and technicians in Bangladesh,” Modi added. The two countries will also collaborate on a Vivekananda Bhavan project in Ramkrishna Mission in Dhaka.

Hasina arrived in New Delhi on a four-day visit on Thursday. She attended the World Economic Forum on Thursday and Friday.

