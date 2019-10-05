Former Haryana Congress chief Ashok Tanwar resigned from the primary membership of the party on Saturday, reported PTI. This came two days after he quit from all election committees of the party.

Tanwar, who had been excluded from the lists of Congress candidates for the Haryana Assembly elections, had alleged that those who worked against the party’s interests in the last five years have been given preference over those who worked hard for it. In a letter to Interim Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Tanwar had claimed that the Haryana Congress has turned into the “Hooda Congress”, referring to former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

Tanwar, a former Haryana Congress chief, and his supporters had protested in front of Gandhi’s 10 Janpath residence in New Delhi on Wednesday, claiming that Assembly poll tickets were being “sold”. They had also demonstrated at the All India Congress Committee headquarters.

“Sohna Assembly ticket has been sold,” Tanwar told his supporters at the venue. “Sonia ji has always fought against injustice. Today we want justice from her.”

The Congress had earlier this year replaced Tanwar as Haryana party chief with Kumari Selja, in a bid to curb infighting within the state unit. Selja too does not feature in the list of 90 candidates the party has announced for the Assembly polls.

Elections to the 90-seat Haryana Assembly will be held on October 21, and the results will be declared on October 24. The ML Khattar-led Bharatiya Janata Party government in Haryana has been in power since 2014.

