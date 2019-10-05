The Chhattisgarh Police arrested Adivasi leader Soni Sori on Saturday, hours before she was scheduled to address a large gathering of villagers in Dantewada district.

Nearly 6,000 people from Bijapur, Sukma and Dantewada had gathered in Nakulnar village, according to Adivasi citizen journalist Linga Kodopi. Sori was to address them regarding the release of innocent Adivasis from various jails in Bastar region.

Kodopi added that other key Advisai leaders, including Manish Kunjam, the president of Adivasi Maha Sabha, were also set to participate.

Though a notification on the meeting was already handed over to the Dantewada collector and the sub-divisional magistrate, the police denied them permission and forcefully took away Sori to the Dantewada police station.

Adivasi rights activist and advocate Bela Bhatia said a first information report has not been filed. Sori is expected to soon be produced before the sub-divisional magistrate court and released from custody, she said. “She has been arrested under Sections 151 of the Criminal Procedure Code, and 107 and 116 that run parallel,” Bhatia told Scroll.in.

Sori was arrested because she did not seek permission for the meeting, Bhatia said. The sub-district magistrate said the exact location and number of people were not conveyed to them.

The meeting was reportedly planned to be an indefinite protest till the villagers get to meet politicians. The villagers wanted the release of their family members who have allegedly been imprisoned for several years.

The Congress had promised to end police impunity in Bastar during the Assembly elections in Chhattisgarh. The party went on to wrest a decisive victory over Bharatiya Janata Party, which had ruled the state for 15 years. Newly elected Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel had set up a committee to revisit police cases filed against Adivasis in Bastar and had claimed the previous BJP government had fabricated cases against them.

However, his government now faces similar allegations as more arrests have happened under his term.

Villagers gather at Palnar in Dantewada.

Villagers assemble outside the house of activist Soni Sori on Saturday.

