A beggar who died on railway tracks in Mumbai has left behind Rs 8.77 lakh in fixed deposits, Rs 96,000 deposited in bank accounts, and Rs 1.75 lakh in coins at his shanty. Police found the money, fixed deposit documents and bank passbooks while looking for the man’s family after his death, Hindustan Times reported on Sunday.

The 82-year-old man, identified as Biradichand Pannaramji Azad, was allegedly run over by a train between Mankhurd and Govandi stations on Friday. Local residents in the area said Azad used to beg in trains on the suburban harbour line.

Nandakumar Saste, senior inspector of Vashi Government Railway Police, said inquiries in the case led them to a slum in Govandi, where a neighbour told them that Azad lived alone and had no relatives. “We decided to search the shanty to get details of Azad’s family,” he said.

Sub-Inspector Pravin Kamble, who searched Azad’s house, said they found four big containers and a barrel. “He had hidden coins of Re 1, Rs 2, Rs 5 and Rs 10 in plastic pouches inside the containers,” Kamble told the newspaper. “We started counting the coins on Saturday afternoon and by Sunday, we had finished counting Rs 1.75 lakh.”

The police said they found senior citizen card, PAN card and Aadhaar card of Azad inside a steel container. “The documents showed Azad was born on February 27, 1937, and he was earlier living in Baiganwadi, Shivaji Nagar,” Saste said. “There were other documents too, which included fixed-deposit receipts, amounting to Rs 8.77 lakh, in two different banks as well as passbooks of savings accounts. The total deposited amount in both banks was Rs 96,000.”

All his deposits were made in coins, Saste said. His son Sukhdev is the nominee to all his bank accounts, and police are trying to contact him.

Mumbai: A fixed deposit of Rs 8.77 lakhs & around Rs 1.5 lakhs of cash (mostly coins) recovered by police from the residence of a beggar Burju Chandra Azad in Govandi, who died in an accident while trying to cross a railway track. pic.twitter.com/44ICDXnXTM — ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2019

Now, follow and debate the day’s most significant stories on Scroll Exchange.