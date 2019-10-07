At least 10 people were killed and 27 injured after a suicide bomb targeted a minibus of recruits for the Afghanistan security forces in the eastern city of Jalalabad, AFP reported.

Nangarhar Governor spokesperson Ataullah Khogyani said that the bomb had been left in a motorcycle and detonated as the bus passed. “Unfortunately, 10 civilians, including a child, were killed, and 27 were wounded in this incident,” Khogyani said.

Nasrat Rahimi, spokesperson for the interior ministry, also confirmed the toll.

The Taliban and Islamic State group frequently attack Jalalabad, but there was no immediate claim of responsibility.

Last month, United States President Donald Trump called off secret talks with the Taliban after they admitted responsibility for a bombing in Kabul that killed at least 16 people, including an American soldier. Taliban wants all American and NATO troops to leave the country and is at its strongest now since the US took control of large parts of the country following the 9/11 attacks.

