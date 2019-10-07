The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Monday decided to lift the home department’s advisory asking all tourists to leave the Valley immediately, the Department of Information and Public Relations of the state government said in a tweet. The restrictions had been implemented, and all tourists were asked to leave the Valley in August, following the Centre’s decision to scrap special status for Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Indian Constitution.

A curfew-like situation had been imposed in the state following the scrapping of its special status. The state was also divided into two Union territories, comprising Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik directed that the state home department’s advisory asking tourists to leave the Valley be lifted immediately, ANI reported. The governor made the decision following a situation and security review meeting with government officials and Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam. The meeting was also attended by the principal secretaries of planning and housing and urban development department.

In the meeting, government officials briefed Malik about the upcoming block development council elections, which will be held on October 24. The results of these elections will be announced on the same day. Malik was told that there is active interest in the polls, and that most of the seats of the chairpersons of the councils will be filled up.

The officials also briefed the governor about the progress in apple procurement, which has crossed 850 tonnes and worth Rs 3.25 crores. The administration will soon announce a change in the rates of apples.

Now, follow and debate the day’s most significant stories on Scroll Exchange.