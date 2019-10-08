The American Historical Association on Monday announced that historian Ramachandra Guha will receive the honorary foreign member prize this year. Guha is the third Indian historian after Jadunath Sarkar and Romila Thapar to be honoured with this award since 1886.

The award recognises historians working outside the United States for their distinguished scholarship and assistance to American scholars in their country. Guha will receive the award at a ceremony in New York on January 3.

Guha on Tuesday said he was “deeply honoured” on be on the list of AHA awardees. “At times like this one most remembers those to whom one owes the most,” he tweeted. “Three people made me a scholar; my wife Sujata, my teacher (the late) Anjan Ghosh, and my first (and finest) editor, Dr Rukun Advani.”

