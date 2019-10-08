The Congress on Tuesday criticised Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat’s claim that lynching was a “western construct” and should not be mixed with the Indian context to harm the country’s reputation.

“It is as much a lie to say that RSS has nothing to do with lynchings as it is a lie to say that RSS is a cultural organisation, is anti-casteist, pro-reservation and respects the Constitution and tricolour,” Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant said, PTI reported. “Spreading falsehood is the ideology of the Sangh Parivar.”

Bhagwat earlier on Tuesday said certain episodes of “social violence” were called lynching in order to defame the country and the Hindu society and to cause fear among a few communities. “Lynching is not the word from Indian ethos, its origin is from a story in a separate religious text,” Bhagwat said at Nagpur in Maharashtra on the occasion of Vijayadashami. “We Indians trust in brotherhood. Don’t impose such terms on Indians.”

“In such [lynching] incidents, RSS members do not get involved, rather they try to stop it,” Bhagwat said, according to ANI. “But the incidents are presented in a different way that propagate dispute. This is a conspiracy and everyone should understand it.”

There have been several cases of lynching in the last few years, many of which were connected with the transport of cattle or rumours of child-lifting. Most recently, in September, a man was lynched in Bengal on suspicion of child-lifting or kidnapping. The police had also been attacked by the mob in that case when they had tried to rescue the victim.