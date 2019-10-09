China’s President Xi Jinping will visit India from October 11 to October 12 for the second informal summit between the two countries, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Tuesday.

“At the invitation of the Prime Minister, the President of the People’s Republic of China H.E. Mr Xi Jinping will be visiting Chennai, India from October 11-12, 2019 for the 2nd Informal Summit,” the statement said. Last year, Modi and Jinping had inaugurated the first informal summit in Wuhan, the capital city of Chinese province of Hubei, held between April 27 and April 28.

“The forthcoming Chennai Informal Summit will provide an opportunity for the two leaders to continue their discussions on overarching issues of bilateral, regional and global importance and to exchange views on deepening India-China Closer Development Partnership,” the statement added.

China on Tuesday called for talks between India and Pakistan to resolve the conflict over Jammu and Kashmir. Last month, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi had said in the United Nations General Assembly that the matter should be resolved according to “UN Charter, Security Council resolutions and bilateral agreement”.

