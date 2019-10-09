Train services in Central Railway’s harbour line in Mumbai were disrupted for half-an-hour on Wednesday morning because a train caught fire after an unidentified person threw a discarded bag on its pantograph, Hindustan Times reported. The incident occurred at Navi Mumbai’s Vashi station.

“The Panvel-bound train which was scheduled for 9.28 am was delayed for over 12 minutes as the local caught fire because a person threw a discarded bag on pantograph,” said Central Railway’s senior Public Relations Officer AK Jain. “Immediate rescue measures were taken, fire brigade reached on spot, and nobody was hurt. The rake was withdrawn and sent to car shed for safety reasons.”

In a tweet, Central Railway requested passengers not to throw objects from trains.

Due to the delay many passengers took buses from the nearby Vashi depot while a few waited for the services to resume. “I was not aware of the exact problem hence, I patiently waited for train to CSTM when I reached station, after inquiring few people I came to know about the issue, the train came after 15 minutes which was fully packed,” a Vashi resident identified as 29-year-old Rahul Dasgupta told Hindustan Times.

