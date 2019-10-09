The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a one-time rehabilitation package of Rs 5.5 lakh each for 5,300 families that came from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in the years after Partition and settled outside Jammu and Kashmir initially but later moved to the state.

In 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the package for families from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir who had settled in Jammu and Kashmir. However, those families that had first settled outside the state and later moved there had missed out on the package, Union minister Prakash Javadekar said.

Javadekar said a “historical wrong” was being corrected by the government.

