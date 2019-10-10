Government agencies recently discussed the security arrangements for Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi as they felt his security was very flimsy, ANI reported. The meeting involved the officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Ministry of External Affairs and the Intelligence Bureau.

“During the course of discussion, it was pointed out that the security arrangements of Delhi Police are very flimsy to an extent that anyone could walk up to the Chief Justice of India and garland him or take a selfie with him,” a letter by Delhi Police Joint Commissioner of Police (Security) ID Shukla said. “This practice has not been appreciated and must be stopped immediately.”

All agencies responsible for Gogoi’s security were told after the meeting to secure the parking of his convoy and deploy either a close proximity team or a close ring team, ANI reported. “The current security scenario requires that all stakeholders should go the extra mile to ensure foolproof security for all the high dignitaries,” Shukla’s letter said.

Gogoi took over as the chief justice on October 3, 2018, and is set to retire on November 18 this year.

