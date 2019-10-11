Chinese President Xi Jinping will reach Chennai on Friday for the second India-China informal summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This comes two days after Xi met Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan in Beijing, during which they spoke about the situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

Modi and Xi will visit the 7th century Shore Temple in Mamallapuram town of Tamil Nadu. The Chinese president is expected to arrive at the town around 5 pm as central and state governmental agencies prepared for his welcome.

On Saturday, the two leaders will conduct a one-on-one meeting at the Fisherman’s Cover resort and then hold delegation-level talks. Modi and Xi are also scheduled to visit a few of the monuments in Mamallapuram.

The two leaders are expected to talk about trade matters, boundary conflicts and multilateral cooperation, according to The Hindu. “The objective is to ensure that the communication between the leaders is one which is routinised, easy going and indicates that President Xi Jinping and PM Modi are getting down to business in an informal way, not simply at a structured meeting of a [limited time] where prepared statements are read out in a much more practical way,” a senior official told the media.

Also read:

India puts on its best face ahead of Modi-Xi summit in Mamallapuram

Now, follow and debate the day’s most significant stories on Scroll Exchange.