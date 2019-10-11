A look at the headlines right now:

Chinese President Xi Jinping to reach Chennai today for second informal summit: This comes two days after Xi met Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan in Beijing. Ranbaxy ex-promoters Malvinder and Shivinder Singh, three others arrested in Rs 740 crore fraud case: Police arrested Shivinder Singh earlier in the evening, his brother Malvinder Singh was caught late at night after a lookout notice was issued against him. India urges Turkey to exercise restraint against Kurdish militia in Syria: The Ministry of External Affairs told Ankara that its actions can undermine regional stability ‘and the fight against terrorism’. Centre sets up panel to suggest ways to raise revenue via GST reform, gives it 15 days to submit report: In September, GST revenue dropped for the second consecutive month to a 19-month low of Rs 91,916 crore. Apple removes police-tracking app after criticism from China: The technology giant also removed the Quartz news application from its app store in China following complaints over its coverage of the pro-democracy protests. Lawyer files protest petition against police plan to close sedition case against 49 celebrities: Sudhir Kumar Ojha, in the fresh petition filed before Chief Judicial Magistrate Surya Kant Tiwari, alleged the police acted ‘under political pressure’. Oil firms tell Air India to make monthly payment by October 18; threaten to stop supply otherwise: On Thursday, Air India wrote to the public sector firms, asking them not to halt fuel supply. Mahua Moitra moves Delhi HC challenging order to stay defamation case against Zee News editor: Zee News’ Sudhir Chaudhary had accused the Trinamool Congress MP of plagiarism in her June 25 speech in Parliament. Jeremy Corbyn’s version of meeting ‘twisted’, says UK unit of Congress: The BJP said the matter was ‘appalling’ and sought an explanation for the English leader’s tweet. PEN America condemns Nobel Prize to author Peter Handke, says he is a genocide denier: The organisation said Handke ‘used his public voice to undercut historical truth’ and publicly supported perpetrators of war crimes.