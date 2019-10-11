The big news: Xi Jinping to meet Modi at informal summit today, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Ex-Ranbaxy promoters were arrested in fraud case, and India urged Turkey to exercise restraint in Syria.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Chinese President Xi Jinping to reach Chennai today for second informal summit: This comes two days after Xi met Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan in Beijing.
- Delhi Police arrests Ranbaxy ex-promoter Shivinder Singh, three others in Rs 740 crore fraud case: The police are on the lookout for Shivinder Singh’s brother Malvinder Singh.
- India urges Turkey to exercise restraint against Kurdish militia in Syria: The Ministry of External Affairs told Ankara that its actions can undermine regional stability ‘and the fight against terrorism’.
- Centre sets up panel to suggest ways to raise revenue via GST reform, gives it 15 days to submit report: In September, GST revenue dropped for the second consecutive month to a 19-month low of Rs 91,916 crore.
- Apple removes police-tracking app after criticism from China: The technology giant also removed the Quartz news application from its app store in China following complaints over its coverage of the pro-democracy protests.
- Lawyer files protest petition against police plan to close sedition case against 49 celebrities: Sudhir Kumar Ojha, in the fresh petition filed before Chief Judicial Magistrate Surya Kant Tiwari, alleged the police acted ‘under political pressure’.
- Oil firms tell Air India to make monthly payment by October 18; threaten to stop supply otherwise: On Thursday, Air India wrote to the public sector firms, asking them not to halt fuel supply.
- Mahua Moitra moves Delhi HC challenging order to stay defamation case against Zee News editor: Zee News’ Sudhir Chaudhary had accused the Trinamool Congress MP of plagiarism in her June 25 speech in Parliament.
- Jeremy Corbyn’s version of meeting ‘twisted’, says UK unit of Congress: The BJP said the matter was ‘appalling’ and sought an explanation for the English leader’s tweet.
- PEN America condemns Nobel Prize to author Peter Handke, says he is a genocide denier: The organisation said Handke ‘used his public voice to undercut historical truth’ and publicly supported perpetrators of war crimes.